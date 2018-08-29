Fork in the road: A rational discussion about Portage and Main

Today is the day to have a rational, measured conversation about Portage and Main, Winnipeg.

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and running through to the evening news, 680 CJOB and Global News will bring you calm conversation — real experts, real people, real facts — about what, exactly, opening or not opening Portage and Main means to Winnipeg, and to you.

What does it mean for your commute?

What does it mean for downtown residents?

What does it mean for taxpayers?

How much will it really cost?

How much will it cost to do nothing?

The rhetoric and hysterics have been overwhelming from both sides.

Some of those who want it open say it’s the only way to save the downtown, revitalize the Exchange District and make the city more walkable.

Some of those against worry hundreds of pedestrians will die, traffic will come to a standstill and it will cost way too much.

None of those things are true.

Think you know the facts? Try out some of these questions and see:

So how can you get the facts? Several ways:

Here are a few facts to get you started!

Below is the fact sheet, meticulously researched and put together over the past several weeks, that today’s hosts are using as the basis for their discussion. Feel free to download it or take a look for yourself.