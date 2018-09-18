Hwy. 24 in Brant County closed after car collides with dump truck
Highway 24 in Brant County was closed early Tuesday morning after a collision involving a dump truck and a car sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP said the highway will remain closed between Glen Morris Road and Howell Road for several hours as the investigation continues.
Police said the car was travelling south near McLean School Road when it collided with the dump truck headed in the opposite direction in a construction zone at around 6:35 a.m.
