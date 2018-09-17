Police investigating mysterious death of Brockville man at Hardy Park

Brockville police are investigating a mysterious death at Hardy Park in Brockville.

Damian Sobieraj, 33, was walking his dog at the park on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 13, and had called police to report a disturbance, hours before his body was found in the St. Lawerence River, said police.

When the police arrived, they found Sobieraj’s dog chained to a tree at Hardy Park which led to a thorough search of the area which included the Ontario Provincial Police sending a diving team into the river.

Sobieraj body was found by the diving team at around 4.pm. on Thursday and the death was considered suspicious, said Staff-Sgt. Andrew Harvie for Brockville Police Service.

Police confirmed that Sobieraj’s earlier phone call to police is directly related to his death. Police are still unsure as to why his dog was chained to a tree in Hardy Park.

Two people who witnessed the disturbance, who remain unnamed, both gave their testimonies to police.

Over the weekend, the Brockville police closed the waterfront trail and the boat ramps from Henry Street to Home Street as they continued their investigation. Both have been reopened to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and police told Global News that there is no reason to believe there was any wrongdoing on Sobieraj’s part.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Sobieraj’s mother. The page has raised over $10,000 and will be sent to the family to help cover her son’s funeral.