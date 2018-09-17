Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 5 players to practice roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned from their bye week to a handful of new players.

The Bombers signed five players to their practice roster on Monday, including recent draft pick Jacob Firlotte. International receivers Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler, linebacker Kache Palacio and defensive back Boobie Hobbs also joined the Bombers.

The Bombers selected the 22-year-old Firlotte 58th overall in the 2018 CFL Draft but he was a late cut in training camp. He recorded 49 solo tackles and three interceptions over four seasons with the Queen’s Gaels.

Both Lawler and Palacio spent time in the NFL. Lawler was a seventh round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and spent two seasons on their practice roster. Palacio signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also played one game with the Seahawks in the 2017 season.

Nelson played four seasons for the Oregon Ducks where he received the Gordon E. Wilson Award as Oregon’s top special teams player.

Hobbs led the NCAA in total punt returns in 2016 with the Utah Utes.

After the NFL cut down period all CFL teams are permitted to expand their practice rosters to a maximum of 15 players for a 30-day period. With Monday’s additions the Bombers are now carrying 13 players on their practice roster.

