Struggling on the field, Bombers lower concession, parking prices

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lowered prices on some concession items and reduced parking rates.

The announcement comes after the Blue and Gold have suffered four straight losses, including two at the hands of the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the Labour Day Classic and the Banjo Bowl.

The club has created a new $3 menu for the rest of the season, it announced Monday.

Items on the $3 menu include hot dogs, perogies, spring rolls, bottled water and vegetarian chili. Some drinks will also see prices reduced to $2.50, including coffee, hot chocolate and fountain drinks.

The value lot will see parking prices reduced to $5 from $10.

The Bombers’ next home game is Friday against the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

