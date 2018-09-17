Quebec election: Party leaders face off in historic English-language debate

The leaders of Quebec’s four main political parties face off in the province’s first-ever televised English-language debate ahead of the Oct. 1 provincial elections.

It is hosted by Global News Montreal’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard and co-moderated by CBC’s Debra Arbec and CTV’s Mutsumi Takahashi.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée, Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault and Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Manon Massé will debate several topics.

These include education, health care, immigration, environment, economy and relations with the province’s English speakers.

Quebecers are highly engaged in this year’s campaign, including the province’s youth, who, standing at a third of the voting body, have the power to sway the vote.

According to an IPSOS poll for La Presse, a majority of young Quebecers say they are interested in the campaign; 26 per cent saying they are very interested, 39 per cent saying they are interested and 27 per cent showing little interest and eight per cent saying they have no interest at all.

“Almost two-thirds are saying that they’re paying at least some attention to the electoral campaign and that’s a good sign,” said Sebastien Dallaire, senior vice-president and general manager of IPSOS Quebec.

He noted that the numbers are similar for all generations.

The poll surveyed 510 Quebecers between the ages of 18 and 25 from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

The margin of error is ±5,0 per cent.

This year’s campaign is also strikingly different to previous years, with sovereignty not one of the main points of contention.

The campaign’s first debate, in French, was last week and another is scheduled for Thursday.

