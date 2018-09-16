Politics
September 16, 2018 5:14 pm

Quebec reaches highest percentage of female candidates in history: Elections Quebec

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, Québec Solidaire's Manon Massé, is flanked by co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and local candidates. Québec solidaire boasts the most female candidates with 66 ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A A

The percentage of women seeking office in Quebec’s fall election has jumped to 40 per cent, the highest in the province’s history.

With registration now closed, Elections Quebec says it’s the first time the province has reached the parity zone” when it comes to gender representation.

READ MORE: CAQ boasts highest percentage of women in Quebec election campaign

Story continues below

Québec solidaire boasts the most female candidates with 66, while the Coalition Avenir Québec leads the three major parties with 65 women compared to 60 men.

The Quebec Liberal Party, the Coalition, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire will all be running a full slate of 125 candidates.

WATCH: Mansplaining makes its way to Quebec’s National Assembly

Other contenders include the Conservative party of Quebec with 101 candidates, the greens with 97, and the Quebec NDP with 59.

There will be a total of 940 candidates on the ballot on Oct 1., compared to 814 four years ago.

READ MORE: Quebec political parties lack diversity ahead of fall election campaign

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Conservative party of Quebec
Gender Equality
Gender Parity
Gender Parity In Politics
Greens
Parti Quebecois
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec NDP
Quebec Solidaire
Women in politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News