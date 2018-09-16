Quebec reaches highest percentage of female candidates in history: Elections Quebec

The percentage of women seeking office in Quebec’s fall election has jumped to 40 per cent, the highest in the province’s history.

With registration now closed, Elections Quebec says it’s the first time the province has reached the parity zone” when it comes to gender representation.

Québec solidaire boasts the most female candidates with 66, while the Coalition Avenir Québec leads the three major parties with 65 women compared to 60 men.

The Quebec Liberal Party, the Coalition, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire will all be running a full slate of 125 candidates.

Other contenders include the Conservative party of Quebec with 101 candidates, the greens with 97, and the Quebec NDP with 59.

There will be a total of 940 candidates on the ballot on Oct 1., compared to 814 four years ago.

