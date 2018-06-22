Quebec politics

June 22, 2018 2:25 pm

Quebec health minister announces pilot project to transfer patients by air

By The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette responds to the Opposition during question period in the National Assembly, in Quebec City on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Several prominent native leaders are calling for Quebec's health minister to resign or be demoted in reaction to comments he made that were deemed offensive, regarding people who use the province's air ambulance system.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s health minister is announcing an 18-month pilot project to transfer patients between hospitals by helicopter.

Gaétan Barrette says the service will transport urgent care patients from six facilities in three regions to the Hopital du Sacré-Coeur in Montreal.

The $3-million annual price tag includes the direct and indirect costs of the project as well as an evaluation to see if such a service could be made permanent.

It also includes establishing helicopter landing areas at the regional facilities, which are in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions north of Montreal, and the Mauricie region to the northeast.

The government is partnering with air ambulance provider Airmedic as well as the Québec-Université Laval hospital network, which will oversee the operation of the project.

Barrette says he expects about 175 patients per year to be transported during the pilot period.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

