‘I just want her back’: Midland mother devastated after urn containing baby’s ashes allegedly stolen

Two years ago, Brie Zandona’s worst nightmare was actualized when her infant daughter, Mishka Cote, passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at only 88 days old.

Now, two years after her passing, the family is dealing with yet another tragedy.

According to Zandona, sometime between Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, the urn containing her young daughter’s ashes was allegedly stolen from her family’s business on Elizabeth Street in Midland, Ont.

“On Sept. 14, we were heading to go home and we noticed the urn was missing,” Zandona said. “I asked my children if they had taken it and they said no, and I asked their father if he had taken it and everybody said no. And that’s when the panic set in — we realized right away that the urn was gone and someone had broken in and stolen it.”

Zandona says photos that had been placed next to the urn were also taken.

“It’s devastating; it’s like losing her all over again,” she said.

After appealing to Facebook for help, Zandona says the family contacted police.

According to Zandona, the family is now offering a $10,000 dollar reward to whoever returns the urn.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “I just want her back.”

To whoever has taken her daughter’s urn, Zandona asks only that it is returned — no questions asked.

“I would never do this to you, even though you’ve done this; I would never do this to you. Just return it,” she said. “No questions asked. We just want them to return it.”

The family and police are now searching for a dark blue ceramic urn with lighter blue butterflies and flowers on the sides and top. The urn has a brown base with a gold rim on the top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).