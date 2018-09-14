Crime
Police looking to identify suspect after traffic control company broken into

Police are asking for help in identifying this man, who they say broke into Safety First on Thorne Street.

Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police
Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who broke into a traffic control company in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Regional Police say the break-in happened on Sept. 3 at Safety First at 116 Thorne Street.

A man had broken out a window and entered the business, but fled the area on a bicycle before police arrived.

Nothing was stolen, but police have been unable to locate the suspect.

Officers are looking for a six-foot-tall white man with short hair.

At the time of the crime he was wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses, and a black T-shirt over a gray long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

