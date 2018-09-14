Police looking to identify suspect after traffic control company broken into

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who broke into a traffic control company in Dartmouth last week.
Halifax Regional Police say the break-in happened on Sept. 3 at Safety First at 116 Thorne Street.
A man had broken out a window and entered the business, but fled the area on a bicycle before police arrived.
Nothing was stolen, but police have been unable to locate the suspect.
Officers are looking for a six-foot-tall white man with short hair.
At the time of the crime he was wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses, and a black T-shirt over a gray long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
