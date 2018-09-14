Police investigating suspicious fire at Dartmouth auto body repair shop

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth auto body repair shop.

Police, fire crews and EHS were called to CARSTAR Dartmouth at 50 John Savage Ave. at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, there were several cars on fire in a fenced lot at the rear of the location.

READ: Three charged after suspicious fire at abandoned diner in Springhill

While the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, police believe it was suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.