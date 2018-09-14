Canada
September 14, 2018 11:45 am

Police investigating suspicious fire at Dartmouth auto body repair shop

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Fire crews were on scene at CARSTAR in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Alicia Draus/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth auto body repair shop.

Police, fire crews and EHS were called to CARSTAR Dartmouth at 50 John Savage Ave. at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, there were several cars on fire in a fenced lot at the rear of the location.

While the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, police believe it was suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Global News