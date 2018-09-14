RCMP renew calls for information in Josiah Kaelin Sparks homicide

RCMP are renewing their calls for information in the homicide of Josiah Kaelin Sparks on the first anniversary of his death.

Sparks, who was from Lake Loon, N.S., was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in the community on Sept. 14, 2017.

Since then, investigators have determined that he had been at a “gathering at a house” on Cherry Brook Road around that time. They’re asking anyone who may have been there to contact police.

They’re also asking anyone who has information on Sparks’ whereabouts between Monday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, to come forward.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance with solving this homicide,” said Det. Const. Scott MacLeod, of the homicide unit, in a news release.

“Someone out there knows what happened and it’s important for them to do the right thing and come forward with their information.”

Sparks’ case has been added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit of the Integrated criminal investigation division at 902-490-5331 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.