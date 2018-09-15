Tiger-Cats hope to end 7-year drought versus Stampeders

In search of their season-high fourth consecutive victory, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the CFL-leading Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon.

Despite leaving last week’s 36-25 victory over the Toronto Argonauts with a groin injury, Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks is listed in the starting lineup. “Speedy B” leads the CFL with 8 games of 100 of more receiving yards and is on pace for as many as 13, which would set a new single-season record.

For Hamilton to continue its winning ways, the Cats must bring to an end another streak. Calgary has won their last 13 games against the Tiger-Cats dating back to Sept. 25, 2011. Included during that stretch was the Stamps’ 60-1 thrashing of Hamilton on July 29, 2017.

A victory would vault the Ticats into sole possession of first place in the East Division for the first time since Week 13 of the 2016 season. Although, Hamilton may only occupy first place for a couple of hours if Ottawa ends up beating Saskatchewan in the last game to wrap up Week 14.

The last time the Ticats got the better of the Stamps was a 55-36 victory as part of the Touchdown Atlantic series in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Calgary beat Hamilton 28-14 back in Week 1 after outscoring the Cats 19-3 in the fourth quarter. But the tabbies have owned the final quarter of late, outscoring their last three opponents (Toronto twice, and Edmonton) 41-6.

3 Things To Watch:

Bo knows winning. Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell is 10-0 all-time against Hamilton. Saturday’s game marks his 80th career start in the Canadian Football League. His career record is 65-12-2.

The rise of Banks. In 21 games under Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones, receiver Brandon Banks has become the top pass catcher in the league. Banks leads all receivers during that span with 128 receptions for 1,992 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Called to the Hall. This is the annual Hall of Fame Game where the Class of 2018 will be honoured at halftime at Tim Hortons Field. This year’s Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees are Paul Brule, Frank Cosentino, Scott Flory, the late Tom Hugo, Hank Ilesic, Brent Johnson and Barron Miles.