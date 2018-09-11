Tiger-Cats looking for a new Pigskin Pete
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking for a new Pigskin Pete.
Dan Black, who has carried on the Oskee Wee Wee tradition during Ticats games for the last 10 years, has resigned from the post, effective immediately.
In a Facebook post, Black says, “Family is my focus and I need to dedicate all the time and energy to that now.”
The Tiger-Cats say they are now looking for a new Pigskin Pete.
Black took over from Paul Weiler, who played the role between 1976 to 2006.
