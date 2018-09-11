Tiger-Cats looking for a new Pigskin Pete

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking for a new Pigskin Pete.

Dan Black, who has carried on the Oskee Wee Wee tradition during Ticats games for the last 10 years, has resigned from the post, effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, Black says, “Family is my focus and I need to dedicate all the time and energy to that now.”

The Tiger-Cats say they are now looking for a new Pigskin Pete.

We look forward to one of the greatest fan traditions in sport continuing for years to come. Oskee Wee Wee! Oskee Wa Wa! Holy Mackinaw! Tigers! Eat ‘Em Raw! — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 11, 2018

Black took over from Paul Weiler, who played the role between 1976 to 2006.