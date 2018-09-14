Arrest made in death of man shot at Toronto’s Coronation Park

Police have made an arrest in the death of a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot at a park on Toronto’s waterfront earlier this month.

On Friday, Toronto police said that a man was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred on the evening of Sept. 2 near the baseball diamond at Coronation Park. The victim, Markham resident Michael Lewis, was attending a barbecue and vigil for Kamal Hercules, who was killed in 2009.

Police told reporters that four men approached the victim while he was at the memorial with his partner, who is expecting their child, and his two children.

“The males approached Mr. Lewis and after a short conversation, our shooter pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots striking Michael Lewis at close range,” Toronto police Det. Amanda Thornton said on Sept. 3, adding there is no information suggesting there was an argument or altercation before the shooting.

Lewis died at the scene.

Police said Andrew Douglas, a 25-year-old Toronto man, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

