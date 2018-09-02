Crime
September 2, 2018 9:44 pm

Man killed in shooting at Coronation Park, police searching for 4 suspects

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Police say they’re searching for several suspects following a fatal shooting at a lakefront park in Toronto.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with “very serious” injuries following the incident early Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead.

They say witnesses reported multiple gunshots near a baseball diamond in the Coronation Park.

Investigators say four people were reported to have fled the scene before police arrived.

