Man killed in shooting at Coronation Park, police searching for 4 suspects
TORONTO – Police say they’re searching for several suspects following a fatal shooting at a lakefront park in Toronto.
Police say a man was taken to hospital with “very serious” injuries following the incident early Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead.
They say witnesses reported multiple gunshots near a baseball diamond in the Coronation Park.
Investigators say four people were reported to have fled the scene before police arrived.
