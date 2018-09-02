Toronto paramedics say 2 men shot in east-end Toronto

Toronto paramedics say two men were shot in Toronto’s east end early Sunday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to a shooting in Scarborough around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

They located two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. One man is in life-threatening condition while the other is in serious condition.

Both were transferred to a local trauma centre.

There is no more information at this time.

Two men shot on Alford Crescent near Morningside Av & Sheppard Av in Scarborough. One victim with no vital signs, other was shot in the chest. Both patients transported to trauma centre. Witnesses say they heard five shots. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/EBQt6OA9Ur — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 2, 2018