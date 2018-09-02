Toronto paramedics say 2 men shot in east-end Toronto
A A
Toronto paramedics say two men were shot in Toronto’s east end early Sunday morning.
Paramedics said they were called to a shooting in Scarborough around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.
They located two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. One man is in life-threatening condition while the other is in serious condition.
Both were transferred to a local trauma centre.
There is no more information at this time.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.