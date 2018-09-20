Toronto Danforth shooter arrested and released two days before mass shooting: police docs

Two day before Faisal Hussain went on a deadly shooting rampage in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood, he was arrested for shoplifting but released, according to police documents unsealed on Thursday.

The search warrant applications show that Hussain was the subject of several police reports dating back as far as 2010, when he was reported three times as an “emotionally disturbed person.”

They also reveal that during a search of his apartment following the shootings, a police explosives dog detected materials in a drawer under a bed. Police found a white powder they suspected was cocaine and other items that a judge has prohibited media from disclosing.

“Given the amount of ammunition on hand, it is reasonable to believe that this occurrence was planned and that items of planning, both physical and digital on electronic devices, will be located within his residence,” the documents said.

The new details from the police investigation into the July 22 shooting that killed Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18, and injured 13 others were disclosed by Ontario Justice David Corbett on Thursday at the request of several news organizations, including Global News.

Media outlets have been fighting in court since August for the release of the unredacted documents which are part of an Information to Obtain (ITO) application. Police are required to submit an ITO to the courts to request a search warrant.

They provided more information about the actions of Hussain before his mass shooting, showing he got home from work at 2:30 p.m. and his twin brother spoke to him “about getting his life together, getting married and getting direction.”

Instead of listening, Hussain called himself “mentally retarded” and went out onto the balcony of the family apartment to smoke a cigarette, his brother told police investigators.

“He left the house that evening to go for a walk around 8:30 p.m., never to return,” police said.

The documents also state that police seized several electronic devices from Hussain’s home including multiple cellphones, iPads, laptops and digital cameras.

“The accused’s electronic communications may have data pertaining to counselling or assisting other people in carrying out similar attacks or provide evidence of others counselling or inciting Faisal Hussain to commit his offences,” the document said.

Police are investigating whether anyone aside from Hussain was involved, a possible motive, how he obtained the gun, and whether anyone had a role in providing the weapon and bullets.

Yet nearly two months after the tragedy, no explanation has emerged for the mass shooting.

Two investigations are underway, one by the Toronto police and the other by the Special Investigations Unit, but little information has been officially released.

Mark Pugash, a spokesman for Toronto police, refused to comment on the new information citing the ongoing SIU investigation, and Monica Hudon, a spokeswoman for the SIU, also refused to comment.

