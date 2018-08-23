Danforth memorial for victims of mass shooting to be removed

A temporary memorial for victims of the Danforth Avenue mass shooting in Toronto will be taken down on Thursday.

Mayor John Tory, along with city councillors and community members, will be on hand for the closure of the makeshift memorial at Logan Green Field Parkette.

A number of memorial sites were created following the mass shooting on July 22 that left two dead and 13 others injured.

The memorials were moved and centralized earlier this month to an area in front of St. Barnabas Anglican Church during the Taste of the Danforth street festival, but were relocated to Logan Green Field Parkette following the event.

According to city officials, temporary memorials usually remain for 30 days before they are removed.

Tory had said a permanent memorial will be erected in the future following consultations with the victims’ families and community members.

