Albertan, two B.C. men arrested in ‘massive’ cases of identity theft

An Alberta man has been in custody in B.C. for a month as police investigate what they say is a massive case of identity theft and fraud.

RCMP allege that Kuch Hengleap Khun, 37, was caught on Aug. 12 when he mistakenly entered Washington state through Osoyoos, B.C., with U.S. border officials detaining him and returning him to Canada. Khun is alleged to have been in possession of “numerous fraudulent identifications as well as credit cards and electronics to make credit cards.”

According to police, an extensive investigation revealed a trail of sophisticated fraud and identity theft committed across Canada by Khun. Further, police state that Khun had been living solely on funds obtained by fraud.

Khun has been charged with identity theft with police stating he could be facing more charges.

Osoyoos RCMP said it appears none of Khun’s fraud or identity thefts are from the Okanagan.

Two men arrested for possession of ‘hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, ID’

In related news, on Aug. 20, two men who allegedly fled Osoyoos police after being stopped for dangerous driving were later arrested and found to be in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and identification.

The two men were stopped by a spike belt in Keremeos. Police allege that the driver provided a false name and was in possession of fraudulently made identification.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, identification, fraudulently made identification, fraudulent credit cards and electronic equipment to make fraudulent identification.

Police said the vehicle they were in was purchased by the driver using stolen identity; the name that he first provided to police.

Nathaniel Dacles, 27, of no fixed address, but believed to have been living in the Lower Mainland, and Michael White, 53, of Surrey, have been charged with various crimes.

Police said Dacles had several warrants for his arrest, primarily involving fraud and identity theft. White, the passenger, was on probation that included a condition not to possess mail of any other person than himself.

Dacles has been charged with possession of identification documents, dangerous driving, flight from police, obstruction and driving while prohibited. He is in custody.

White has been charged with possession of identification documents and breach of probation. He appeared in a Penticton court and was released.