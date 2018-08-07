Man charged with identity theft after suspicious activity in Cathedral area

A 31-year-old Ontario man is facing numerous charges, including identity theft, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Regina Police received a call about suspicious activity at a property being rented in an Air BnB transaction in the Cathedral area of the city.

The residence was to have been vacated by August 2, 2018, and when the landlord was cleaning the space, a number of pieces of identification were discovered.

The landlord noticed the documents had the same photo, but bore a variety of different names and addresses.

While waiting for police to arrive, the landlord observed a male trying to gain entry to the property.

Police arrived and detained this individual.

Further investigation led to a number of charges against the male in custody.

This investigation is believed to involve victims in other jurisdictions across Canada.

RPS investigators have reached out to notify the victims and gather other information that may be pertinent to the ongoing investigation.

Thirty-one year-old Mohamed Lamine Camara, of Kirkland, Ontario, is facing the following charges:

5 x Identity Theft

Possession of Forged Document(s) with Intent

Identity Fraud

Fraud Under $5,000

Breach of Undertaking

Camara made his first court appearance on these charges this morning.