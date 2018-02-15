Long list of charges against Olds, Alta. man includes identity theft, fraud

A 44-year-old man from Olds, Alta. has been arrested on a 63 charges related to identity theft, fraud and other crimes in four jurisdictions across Alberta.

Olds RCMP arrested Morgan Stephen Winter on Feb. 13 with the help of the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team (SACRT), the Calgary Police Service and other RCMP jurisdictions in connection to offences in Olds, Innisfail, Didsbury and Calgary.

Winter faces a long list of charges including two counts of theft of a vehicle, possession of identity documents, driving while prohibited, five counts of identity fraud, five counts of identity theft, five counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of forgery and nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Other charges include obstructing police and breach of probation.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 16.

SACRT is a newly formed team of RCMP officers whose aim is to reduce crime across southern Alberta by targeting known offenders that “have the biggest impact on communities.”