Police lay weapons, drugs and identity theft charges against 4 people in Red Deer

Police in Red Deer have laid charges against four people, including a man police had been investigating for about three weeks.

On March 14 at around 11 p.m., RCMP and members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) stopped a black Jeep Patriot on Kerry Wood Drive near Bower Ponds in Red Deer.

Police said they set up tire deflation devices and were prepared for a high-risk takedown, should the vehicle attempt to flee police. Parts of the surrounding neighbourhood were also cordoned off, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier.

However, the vehicle came to a stop after a short distance and the occupants were arrested without incident.

During the arrests, police said they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun under the driver’s seat and a small amount of drugs including cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was known to police and there were some safety concerns, Marsollier said.

“We wanted to be prepared for it,” said Marsollier. “There was definitely that concern they were not going to [stop].”

About 15 RCMP officers were used for the operation and tied up resources for that time period, Marsollier added.

Four people are now facing charges.

Quentin Lee Strawberry, 36, had warrants out for his arrest, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, weapons possession and failing to comply with conditions.

He now faces additional charges of:

Identity fraud;

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of an unauthorized firearm while knowing possession was unauthorized;

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm;

Two counts of weapons possession contrary to order;

Failing to comply with an undertaking;

Dustin Charles Miller Dumais, 26, was wanted on warrants including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, mischief, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with a demand, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He now faces the following additional charges:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of an unauthorized firearm while knowing possession was unauthorized;

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm;

Eight counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Dumais will appear in court on March 23, police said.

Megan Latter, 18, was also wanted on warrants.

Latter’s warrants were issued for possessing identity documents, two-counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear in court.

Latter now faces two additional charges of failing to comply with court-imposed conditions, police said.

Latter’s next court appearance is on Tuesday, police said.

The fourth person, Shane Lee Milton Last, 27, was wanted by police on a warrant for allegedly using a forged document.