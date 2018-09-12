Woman admits to jumping out window to avoid arrest, officer not charged: SiRT

A police officer in Amherst, N.S., will not face charges after a woman admitted to jumping out a window to avoid arrest.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said in a news release Wednesday that the incident happened on July 4.

SiRT says officers with the Amherst Police Department responded to a home to make sure a young woman was following her curfew conditions.

“She was not at the residence, and unsuccessful attempts were made to reach her through her surety,” SiRT said in the release.

Officers met the woman when she returned to the home, where she was told she was being arrested.

SiRT says the woman attempted to flee by going to the kitchen window, removing the screen and jumping to the ground below. She suffered undisclosed injuries.

The woman was interviewed by SiRT after the incident, and she “voluntarily provided an audio recorded statement in which she clearly articulated that the police had nothing to do with her decision to jump from her apartment window.”

SiRT says there’s no ground for laying criminal charges against the arresting officers.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.