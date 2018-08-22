Suspected impaired driver injured during arrest by RCMP in N.S., SiRT investigating

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest by RCMP in Colchester County.

According to police, members of the Colchester District RCMP were questioning a man suspected of impaired driving on Aug. 19 at around 4:30 a.m.

“After several unsuccessful attempts to provide a sample into the approved screening device, as per the demand read to him, the driver was arrested for refusal,” police said in a statement.

The 24-year-old man from Kempton was injured during the arrest. He was taken to hospital by police for treatment.

READ: Nova Scotia police watchdog, SiRT, names former federal justice as new director

As a result of the injury, RCMP referred the case to SiRT, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.

RCMP say they are unable to comment any further about the incident due to the investigation.

They do note that charges against the man for refusing the breathalyzer and obstruction are pending.