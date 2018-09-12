Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at east end Tim Hortons

A shooting at an east London Tim Horton’s Wednesday sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 2094 Dundas St. near Industrial Road and Bonaventure Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Details remain limited, but an official with Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL that a man in his twenties was located inside the store and was rushed to Victoria Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, London police Const. Sandasha Bough confirmed the man suffered a gunshot wound in the incident.

“At this time, it’s too early to tell,” Bough said, asked if anyone was in custody. “We will be able to provide more, however, it’s unknown if this is an isolated incident or not.”

Bough couldn’t confirm witness accounts that multiple shots were heard during the incident.

No suspect information was immediately available.

980 CFPL has a reporter at the scene.

With files from Liny Lamberink.

This story will be updated.