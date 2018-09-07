Man, 26, sought in August shooting outside east-end adult nightclub, police say

A 26-year-old London man is being sought by police in connection with a shooting outside an adult nightclub in the city’s east end late last month.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Golddiggers Adult Nightclub near Dundas and Wavell streets around 3 a.m. on Aug. 25, following reports of multiple shots being fired outside of the business.

A man was later found by police at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim underwent surgery, but the injury was not life-threatening and the man is recovering, police said Friday.

Since the incident, police say investigators have learned an altercation had taken place in the parking lot of the nightclub after closing hours that involved the victim and the occupants of a white BMW sedan.

Following the incident, police say two men ran from the scene, while the victim was driven to the hospital by someone police described as a third party. The sedan was located by investigators.

In connection with the incident, police say they have charged Dominique Michael Carter Mossel, 26, of London, with several offences, including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence. Mossel remains at large.

“The firearm involved in this matter has not been recovered,” police said in a statement. “If Mossel is seen, investigators ask that you do not approach him, but rather call the London Police Service.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

