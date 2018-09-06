Crime
September 6, 2018 3:48 pm
Updated: September 6, 2018 3:49 pm

Man charged after allegedly fleeing London police, stealing pickup truck, damaging two cruisers

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File
A A

A 32-year-old man is facing 11 criminal charges after London police allege he tried to use a fake ID at a car rental business, and then fled from officers in a stolen pickup truck, damaging three vehicles, including two police cruisers, in the process.

The incident began at a car rental business on Wharncliffe Road South on Wednesday, police said. Officers had been called to the business around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was allegedly attempting to use a fake ID and was threatening staff.

Story continues below

When officers arrived at the scene, police allege the suspect took off on foot, hopped some fences, and stole a pickup truck from a nearby dealership.

READ MORE: London police prepare to launch 2018 Project LEARN

“Police followed the stolen vehicle from a distance through a residential area,” police said in a statement. “The truck was eventually stopped by police on Kingsford Crescent near Commissioners Road East, at which point the suspect was arrested without further incident.”

During the ordeal, a parked trailer and three vehicles, including two police cruisers, were damaged at a cost of just over $29,000, police said.

The accused, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, faces 11 charges in the incident. He’s scheduled to appear in court in London on Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auto Theft
cruiser damaged
Cruisers
incident
London Police
London Police Service
lps
wharncliffe road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News