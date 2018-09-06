Man charged after allegedly fleeing London police, stealing pickup truck, damaging two cruisers

A 32-year-old man is facing 11 criminal charges after London police allege he tried to use a fake ID at a car rental business, and then fled from officers in a stolen pickup truck, damaging three vehicles, including two police cruisers, in the process.

The incident began at a car rental business on Wharncliffe Road South on Wednesday, police said. Officers had been called to the business around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was allegedly attempting to use a fake ID and was threatening staff.

When officers arrived at the scene, police allege the suspect took off on foot, hopped some fences, and stole a pickup truck from a nearby dealership.

“Police followed the stolen vehicle from a distance through a residential area,” police said in a statement. “The truck was eventually stopped by police on Kingsford Crescent near Commissioners Road East, at which point the suspect was arrested without further incident.”

During the ordeal, a parked trailer and three vehicles, including two police cruisers, were damaged at a cost of just over $29,000, police said.

The accused, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, faces 11 charges in the incident. He’s scheduled to appear in court in London on Thursday.