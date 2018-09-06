Ontario woman kidnapped, beaten, shocked, forced to work as escort in Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after forcibly bringing a woman from southern Ontario to work as an escort.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service Counter Exploitation Unit made the arrest Sunday after a month-long investigation which began Aug. 6 when a woman showed up at a police station under the guise of visiting a client.

The victim told officers she had been held captive by the suspect and forced to work in the sex trade for about four months. She was sent to hospital immediately after revealing she had been regularly beaten, given electric shocks and forced into a freezer during that period.

“In the 25 years I’ve been doing this, this is one of the more horrific incidents I’ve been exposed to,” Const. Rob Carver said. “It’s horrible.”

Investigators believe the suspect was acting alone, and are not looking for any more victims in the case.

“She’s out (of hospital) and is recovering,” Carver said of the victim.

“She’s safe — I can just tell you she’s safe.”

Andres Michael Pavao, 29, was arrested in the 500-block of Maryland St. on the weekend. He remains in custody and faces 12 charges:

Trafficking in Persons

Aggravated Assault

Procuring Person to Provide Sexual Services

Forcible Confinement x 2

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke or Suffocate x 2

Assault with a Weapon x 2

Advertising Sexual Services

Material Benefit from Sexual Services