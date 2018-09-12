Surrey RCMP search for missing 76-year-old woman

Surrey RCMP are asking for your help to find a missing elderly woman.

Sonia Abramov, 76, was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of 120A Street in Surrey.

She hasn’t been heard from since, and her family is concerned for her well-being as she has various health issues.

She’s described as 5’3″ with neck-length grey hair, brown eyes and tanned skin.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings and black boots and may have had a rolling suitcase with clothes for donation.

Abramov speaks very little English, but does speak Russian and Armenian.

If you see her you’re asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.