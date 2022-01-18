Calgarians donate computers to support struggling families impacted by flood

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians are really stepping up to help struggling families who lost some important belongings in a flood on Jan. 9.

The project involves making sure kids don’t get left behind when schools shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Youth Empowerment and Skills Centre (YES Centre) provides donated computers to students whose families can’t afford them.

But that effort was disrupted when a burst pipe on Jan. 9 led to flooding at the Forest Lawn Community Hall, where the YES Centre had been storing and distributing computers.

The flood resulted in the loss of 135 computers, a tough blow to families whose children and teens struggle when in-person learning is disrupted during the pandemic.

“When a family doesn’t have (what it needs) to get online, it effects the kid,” YES Centre executive director Gar Gar said. “They fall behind and if they want to get back up, (it’s) 10 times harder.”

People are now arriving with laptops and desktops, along with monetary donations, at the YES Centre’s new temporary home at the Alberta Park/Radisson Heights Community Hall.

“I was just devastated that (they) had lost equipment,” donor Jocelyn Lockyer said. “I felt, you’ve just got to step up.

“We absolutely have to ensure all children have access to computers.”

Among those receiving support is Iman Ali, who got a laptop from the YES Centre Tuesday.

Two of her daughters, both in high school, will share the laptop.

“It helps because it will be easy for my daughters to access their homework,” Ali said. “It’s very good.”

Gar says he’s grateful for the support he’s getting from Calgarians.

“When we see donations like this, it opens our eyes to say: ‘I think we live in a good community.'”

Information on making a donation is available on the YES Centre’s website.

Donor Tom Anderson, who dropped off a laptop Tuesday, says he hopes more people will join him in supporting the YES Centre.

“I know many people do have computers sitting around home that they could probably help (them) out with,” Anderson said. “Hopefully this is a huge success.”