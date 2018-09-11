Norfolk OPP asking public for help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

Norfolk County OPP are asking the public for any information into the whereabouts of missing 13-year-old Lily Patricia Graves.

Police say a concerned parent reported the teen missing at around 2 p.m. Monday after she left her home in Dehli earlier in the morning and failed to return home.

Graves is described as white, with an average build and with red curly hair. She was last seen wearing a purple tank-top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Graves is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.