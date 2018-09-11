Canada
September 11, 2018 6:00 pm

Norfolk OPP asking public for help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

By Staff 980 CFPL

Graves is described as white, with an average build and with red curly hair. She was last seen wearing a purple tank-top and jean shorts.

Courtesy of Norfolk County OPP
A A

Norfolk County OPP are asking the public for any information into the whereabouts of missing 13-year-old Lily Patricia Graves.

Police say a concerned parent reported the teen missing at around 2 p.m. Monday after she left her home in Dehli earlier in the morning and failed to return home.

READ MORE: London man charged in child pornography investigation

Graves is described as white, with an average build and with red curly hair. She was last seen wearing a purple tank-top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Graves is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Concerned Parents
Crime Stoppers
Lily Patricia Graves
Missing Girl
missing person
Norfolk County OPP
Search

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News