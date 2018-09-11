Ottawa police seek public’s help to identify Rideau robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect involved in an alleged robbery incident that occurred downtown.

READ MORE: Ontario government, city of Ottawa announce collaboration on SNAP program

Police say that on Aug. 6 at around 12:30 p.m. a lone female entered a music store located at the 1-100 block of Rideau Street and allegedly selected several items and concealed them in her bag.

Staff observed and confronted her about the alleged theft and the female suspect became aggressive and fled with the merchandise.

READ MORE: Ottawa Police seek public’s assistance to identify robbery suspect

The woman is described as a white female, 40 to 50 years old with a slim build and dyed hair that’s either orange or red. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black sweater and white shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH BELOW: Brazen daylight robbery caught on camera in north Edmonton