September 11, 2018 4:45 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 4:48 pm

Ottawa police seek public’s help to identify Rideau robbery suspect

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

File photo of an Ottawa police cruiser.

Nathalie Madore / File / The Canadian Press
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect involved in an alleged robbery incident that occurred downtown.

Police say that on Aug. 6 at around 12:30 p.m. a lone female entered a music store located at the 1-100 block of Rideau Street and allegedly selected several items and concealed them in her bag.

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred on Rideau Street on Aug. 6.

Ottawa Police Service

Staff observed and confronted her about the alleged theft and the female suspect became aggressive and fled with the merchandise.

The woman is described as a white female, 40 to 50 years old with a slim build and dyed hair that’s either orange or red. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black sweater and white shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

