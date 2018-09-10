Crime
September 10, 2018 11:03 am

Ottawa Police seek public’s assistance to identify robbery suspect

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

File photo of an Ottawa police cruiser

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Lars Hagberg
A A

Ottawa Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police say that around midnight on Aug. 15, a man approached the victim, who was sitting on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of St. Laurent Blvd. Police say the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm and stole personal items from the victim.

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Aug. 15 in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard

Ottawa Police Service

Police say that the suspect is described as a black male, 19-20 years old, between six feet one inch and six feet two inches tall, with a thin build, slight moustache and goatee, medium-sized afro hairstyle. Police say the suspect was wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt.

READ MORE: Violent crime up 20 per cent in 2017: Ottawa police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East Ottawa
East Ottawa Crime
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit
Ottawa robbery
St. Laurent Boulevard
St. Laurent Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News