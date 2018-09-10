Ottawa Police seek public’s assistance to identify robbery suspect

Ottawa Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police say that around midnight on Aug. 15, a man approached the victim, who was sitting on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of St. Laurent Blvd. Police say the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm and stole personal items from the victim.

Police say that the suspect is described as a black male, 19-20 years old, between six feet one inch and six feet two inches tall, with a thin build, slight moustache and goatee, medium-sized afro hairstyle. Police say the suspect was wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).