Trans Mountain expansion a frustrating, anger-inducing process for Alberta: Notley

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the challenges facing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion shows her province can do everything by the book and still get shortchanged.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline should go ahead even if consultation doesn’t end with consensus, Notley says

Notley said the recent Federal Court of Appeal decision quashing the expansion project has provoked frustration and anger in Alberta, but says her government will continue to fight to get it built.

She said without it, the ongoing pipeline bottlenecks will continue to cost Alberta $40 million a day in a discounted price for oil.

She told a crowd in Fort McMurray that Alberta expects a timeline within weeks from the federal government to get the Trans Mountain expansion back on track.

READ MORE: First Nations have specific, measurable requests that could save Trans Mountain pipeline

The Appeal Court recently struck down the pipeline on the grounds the federal government did not consult properly with First Nations and did not take into account the impact of tanker traffic on marine life.

The Trans Mountain expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing line, which takes oil products from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

The Alberta government says lack of pipeline access is forcing its producers to sell exclusively to the U.S. market at a substantial price reduction.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is considering all options to get the project restarted. Notley met with Trudeau last week in Edmonton and said Trudeau promised her a new timeline within weeks.

READ MORE: Trudeau considers appealing court’s decision to quash Trans Mountain pipeline