Premier Notley continues to focus on Trans Mountain pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley met with stakeholders in Calgary on Thursday, one day after discussing the quashed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project with the prime minister in Edmonton.

The premier met with her Market Access Task Force on Thursday morning, as well as members of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers to discuss the pipeline.

The meetings come after the premier met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to talk about the next steps for the project. It’s not known exactly what was discussed during the meeting between the leaders.

Notley is set to update the media on the pipeline discussions in Calgary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

While in Edmonton on Wednesday, Trudeau maintained his government’s commitment to forge ahead with construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. However, he did not reveal exactly what the government’s next steps would be.

The pipeline expansion has been top of mind for people and politicians across the country since last Thursday, when the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the government’s approval of the project.

The court found not enough consultation was done with Indigenous people, and said the impact of increased tanker traffic was not properly considered.

Notley has urged Trudeau’s government to file an appeal through the Supreme Court of Canada as soon as possible. She also said Trudeau should call an emergency session of Parliament to “assert its authority” and fix the National Energy Board consultation process, which was criticized in last Thursday’s court ruling.

