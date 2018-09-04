Justin Trudeau to stop in Edmonton, appear on 630 CHED ahead of Wednesday fundraising event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stop in Edmonton on Wednesday to deliver remarks to supporters and will be interviewed on the 630 CHED Morning News at 8:45 a.m. That interview will be livestreamed in this story page.

Trudeau will be in town for a fundraising event for the Liberal Party, billed as “An Evening with the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau.”

The appearance will be open to the media, but it was not immediately clear whether reporters will have an opportunity to address Trudeau.

Trudeau has been fielding questions regarding the recent quashing of the Trans Mountain pipeline since the Federal Court made its decision on Aug. 30.

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau answers questions at an event in Ontario on Aug. 31

On Tuesday, the House of Commons Natural Resources Committee held an emergency meeting to consider a motion by Conservative natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs that a study be launched into the Liberal handling of the expansion project to date and specifically, the decision to purchase the pipeline for $4.5 billion in the spring.

Tickets to the event, which ranged from $150 to $500, are sold out, according to the party’s website.

– With a file from Amanda Connolly, Global News