Kinder Morgan moving to suspend construction on Trans Mountain pipeline project following ruling

Kinder Morgan has issued a statement saying it is currently taking measures to suspend “construction-related” activities on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

This follows a ruling Thursday from the Federal Court of Appeal that overturned the Trudeau government’s approval of the contentious expansion.

In a unanimous decision by a panel of three judges, the court says the National Energy Board’s review of the project was so flawed that the federal government could not rely on it as a basis for its decision to approve the expansion.

“We are reviewing the decision with the government of Canada and are taking the appropriate time to assess next steps,” said Trans Mountain.

“We remain committed to building this project in consideration of communities and the environment, with meaningful consultation with Indigenous peoples and for the benefit of Canadians.”

“The court decision was not a condition of the transaction between KML [Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.] and the federal government.”

The Squamish Nation and other First Nations groups are celebrating the ruling.

“We’re winning,” said Rueben George from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation. “Today the court heard the teachings of our culture.”

“This is a victory for all of us.”

“The pipeline is not in the best interest of Canada and that’s what the court said today.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal government is pushing ahead with its purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

He added an expanded pipeline to bring more Alberta oil to the B.C. coast for shipment overseas is critically important to Canada’s economy and is a good investment.

Kinder Morgan had already won several court victories, including one last week when the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an application from the City of Burnaby to overturn a lower court decision.