Police arrest 2nd suspect in alleged co-worker poisoning at Toronto BMW dealership
Toronto police say a man accused of putting engine coolant into a co-worker’s water bottle at a downtown dealership was arrested on the weekend by police in Belleville, Ont.
Szilard Czippan, 20, of Toronto was arrested Friday night and appeared at Old City Hall court on Saturday, charged with administering a noxious substance and attempted murder.
Last week, officers attended a call at the Downtown BMW dealership near the Don Valley Parkway and Eastern Avenue after an accusation that an employee had tainted a water bottle with a noxious substance in a service area.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after taking a charcoal tablet purchased from a pharmacy, and checking into a hospital.
Investigators say the two men at the centre of the alleged incident are shown on a security cam taking a bottle from a service area and later placing it back in the same service area.
Rahim Jaffer, 34, has also been charged with one count of administering a noxious substance.
