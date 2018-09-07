Toronto BMW employee charged after allegedly poisoning co-worker’s water bottle with engine coolant

Toronto police have arrested one man and are looking for another after an alleged poisoning at the downtown Toronto BMW dealership on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the Don Valley Parkway and Eastern Avenue car retailer on Thursday after accusations that an employee’s water bottle had been tainted with a noxious substance.

“The allegations are that a man took a water bottle from a service area, took a sip, and quickly realized the contents of the bottle was not in fact water,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told Global News Radio 640 Toronto.

“He went to a pharmacy, got some medication, and then checked himself into a hospital,” she said.

The man was released that day with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, internal security camera showed two males taking a bottle from a service area and before placing it back in the same service area.

Investigators believe the container was tainted with engine coolant.

Rahim Jaffer, 34, has been charged with one count of administering a noxious substance.

Police said they are looking for a second individual who is believed to be an accomplice.

“All three men involved in this incident are known to each other and all are employed with the same the dealership,” said Sidhu.

Vehicle engine coolant typically comes in liquid form and contains ethylene glycol, which despite its sweet taste can cause brain, heart, lung and kidney damage if ingested.