Man charged after BMW crashes into pole, spins down Toronto street in video

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has been charged with careless driving after video posted on social media shows the car crashing violently after it leaves a road.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Bartor Road, south of Sheppard Avenue West beside Highway 400, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday after a white BMW 335i crashed.

In a video shared on the Instagram account CarsWithoutLimits, the BMW can be seen travelling southbound on Bartor Road behind another vehicle at a high rate of speed when it quickly veers to the east side of the road.

The car can be seen crashing into a retaining wall, knocking down a pole, and spinning around several times as it careens down Bartor Road.

The BMW narrowly misses several people gathered at the side of the road.

The spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition by paramedics. No one else was injured or charged in connection with the incident.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was subsequently charged.