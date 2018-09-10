Canada
September 10, 2018 12:04 pm

Prince Albert, Sask., employer fined for serious injury in workplace incident

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Prince Albert employer has been fined $49,000 for a workplace incident that left a worker seriously injured.

File / Global News
A A

A Prince Albert, Sask., employer has been fined after a worker was seriously injured in a workplace incident.

The incident happened on June 2, 2017 near Wakaw when a conveyor belt was started.

READ MORE: Serious injury at workplace results in hefty fine for Saskatoon company

The worker fell roughly 12 feet, suffering broken bones to his arm, pelvis, and hip. He also suffered fractures to his ribs and spine.

As the operator of the conveyor belt, Bradley Davidson-Vermette was charged under occupational health and safety regulations with failing to ensure no one would be endangered if a machine is started.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 and was fined $35,000 with a $14,000 surcharge.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradley Davidson-Vermette
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety Regulations
Saskatchewan OHS
Saskatchewan OHS Regulations
Saskatchewan Workplace Safety
Wakaw
Workplace Safety
WorkSafe Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News