Prince Albert, Sask., employer fined for serious injury in workplace incident

A Prince Albert, Sask., employer has been fined after a worker was seriously injured in a workplace incident.

The incident happened on June 2, 2017 near Wakaw when a conveyor belt was started.

The worker fell roughly 12 feet, suffering broken bones to his arm, pelvis, and hip. He also suffered fractures to his ribs and spine.

As the operator of the conveyor belt, Bradley Davidson-Vermette was charged under occupational health and safety regulations with failing to ensure no one would be endangered if a machine is started.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 and was fined $35,000 with a $14,000 surcharge.