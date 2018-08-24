Canada
August 24, 2018 2:40 pm

Serious injury at workplace results in hefty fine for Saskatoon company

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon company has been fined after a worker suffered a serious hip injury in a workplace incident.

A Saskatoon company has received a hefty fine after a workplace incident left a worker with a serious injury.

A scissor lift the worker was unloading from a flatbed trailer on Jan. 30, 2017 drove off a ramp and overturned.

The worker suffered a serious hip injury.

Wright Construction Western Inc. was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations with failing to ensure the health, safety, and welfare an employee, resulting in serious injury.

The company pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 22 and was fined $50,000, along with a $20,000 surcharge.

One other charge was stayed.

