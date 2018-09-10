RCMP apprehend suspect after crime spree in Lake Country

A man remains in police custody in connection with a crime spree in Lake Country over the weekend.

Police said it was around 7 a.m. Sunday when emergency crews responded to a report of arson that had allegedly just been committed at a home in the 2500 block of Robinson Road.

According to police, the man believed to have set the blaze was chased from the scene by a resident of the home.

Police said the arson suspect, who was last seen fleeing into an orchard, then stole a pickup truck.

The vehicle ended up crashing on Lake Hill Road in the Lakes subdivision.

Police said the suspect once again fled from the scene on foot.

“Just minutes before 9 a.m., Mounties honed in their search to the 13000 block of East Ridge Drive, after they received multiple reports of a suspicious male, matching their suspect’s description and seen hoping over fences by area residents,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “With the support of the Kelowna RCMP, members of the Lake Country RCMP managed to locate and apprehend the male, without further incident and before he entered into a wooded area.”

RCMP said they are working to positively identify the suspect, who remains in police custody and faces several potential charges.

“All criminal investigations are continuing, as the Lake Country RCMP continue to make efforts to gather evidence to link the crimes,” O’Donaghey said.

Anyone in the area who may have been victimized in anyway, whether they may have been threatened by the male, or sustained any property damages and has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 250-766-2288.