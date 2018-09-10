Dramatic rescue in Kelowna caught on video as woman is pulled from burning vehicle

Three police officers are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was unconscious in a burning minivan.

“The quick thinking and heroic actions taken by each of these outstanding police officers no doubt saved a life today,” RCMP South East District Chief Supt. Brad Haugli said.

The three general duty constables were not far from a fiery crash in the parking lot of the Sheraton Four Points on Airport Way in Kelowna just after 4 a.m. Monday.

“Our officers worked quickly to smash out the front windows of the passenger van and drag an unresponsive woman, believed to be the lone occupant, away from the burning vehicle,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “It wasn’t long after that the Dodge van became fully engulfed in flames.”

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened when the Dodge Grand Caravan slammed into a pole in the hotel’s parking lot and burst into flames.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

“Investigators believe that a pre-existing medical condition, which caused the woman to go into medical distress behind the wheel, may have played a role in this crash,” O’Donaghey said.

Global News has confirmed the woman works at the nearby Starbucks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact RCMP.