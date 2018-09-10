Double arrest following robbery at Kelowna Tim Hortons

Two people are facing potential charges following a break and enter and theft at a Kelowna Tim Hortons restaurant.

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tim Hortons on Powick Road.

RCMP responded to the scene after receiving a report of a commercial break and enter.

When they arrived, they discovered the front glass door had been smashed with no one inside.

“Once inside, the suspects seemed to focus their attention on the tills,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “It is alleged that the suspects fled the scene with multiple cash drawers and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police said a suspect vehicle was located a short time later in the parking lot of a shopping mall located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue.

A man and a woman, believed to be responsible for the break and enter, were each taken into police custody without incident.

The stolen cash drawers and cash were also located and seized by police.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, each of no fixed address, now face potential charges.

The pair is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

Anyone who witnessed the break and enter or anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact RCMP.