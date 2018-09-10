Police investigating after woman reportedly shouts “let me go!” in Alliston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was heard yelling “Let me go!” overnight in Alliston.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Sunday at approximately 4 a.m., police received a report that a woman’s voice was heard shouting in the Industrial Parkway and Preston Avenue area.

Police say a resident in the area heard the yelling, but did not see a woman.

However, officers say two men wearing what appeared to be construction clothing were seen getting into a white van and driving away from the area.

According to police, one of the men may be going by the name of Roger.

Police say at this time no one has been reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-434-1939.