September 10, 2018 2:06 pm

Barrie police investigating after break-in at local gas station

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
Police are investigating after a break-in at a gas station in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Thursday just after 1 a.m., officers received a report that a gas station on Dunlop Street West had been broken into.

Officers say security cameras in the area captured footage of a suspect parking a vehicle along Miller Drive before picking up a large rock and using it to break the glass on the front door of the gas station.

Police say once inside, the suspect took several trays of scratch lottery tickets and a tray of money.

According to police the man left the store and was seen driving northbound on Miller Drive.

Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a gas station in Barrie.

Barrie Police / Provided

Police are now searching for a man with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a black balaclava, a white T-shirt, black shorts, black running shoes and work gloves.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

