September 6, 2018 2:55 pm

Barrie police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in early morning collision

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Thursday just before 5 a.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Townline Road between Red Oak Drive and Mapleview Drive in the city’s south end.

Police say the man had been walking on the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle travelling southbound on Townline Road.

Officers say the 30-year-old man from Barrie succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Barrie, was not injured and remained on scene while police were contacted.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

