Four places to pick your own apples in Durham Region this fall

The first day of fall is only a couple weeks away, and what better way to get into the spirit of the season than to go apple picking?

Starting this weekend, many of Durham Region’s farms will be opening their gates to people looking to handpick the fruit to enjoy on its own or for baking fall treats.

Here are four spots to check out:

Pingle’s Farm Market

1805 Taunton Rd.

Hampton, Ont.

Open for more than 30 years, this farm is a favourite among Durham families looking to go apple picking. It offers ambrosia, Courtland, red delicious, empire, honey crisp and many more apple varieties. It also features fun farm-themed activities for kids, including a giant corn maze.

Pingle’s says people can start picking McIntosh starting Saturday, and if you’d like to find out when your favourite type of apple will be ripe, tasty and available to pick, you can check their crop report here.

Hy-Hope Farm

5450 Lake Ridge Rd.

Ashburn, Ont.

This 95-acre farm, owned by the Bibb family, grows 16 varieties of apples, from the most popular (McIntosh) to some that may be familiar only to apple connoisseurs (Russet).

Hy-Hope’s farmers say with the extreme heat Ontario has had throughout the summer, the apples are sweeter but smaller than normal.

Archibald’s Orchards & Estate Winery

6275 Liberty St. N.

Bowmanville, Ont.

The Archibald family has been growing apples for more than five decades, and they’ve been inviting people in to pick their own since 1983. Their orchard has more than 10,000 trees.

The silken and gala apple varieties will be available this weekend.

Watson Farms Ltd.

2287 Durham Regional Hwy 2

Bowmanville, Ont.

This is another Bowmanville farm that is family founded and family owned. Ted Watson, who opened the 200-acre farm and planted the orchard in 1972, started his “u-pick” program the next year. The farm grows 16 varieties, including honey crisp, ambrosia and golden delicious.

Watson offers fun for the whole family with tractor rides and farm animals to visit.